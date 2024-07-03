Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 128732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Chaarat Gold Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.38. The company has a market cap of £9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.