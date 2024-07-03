Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 818,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

CTNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $8.71 million and a P/E ratio of -48.59.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,239 in the last 90 days. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

Featured Stories

