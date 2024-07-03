China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.70.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
