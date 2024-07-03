Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

NYSE CVII remained flat at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.