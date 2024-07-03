Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.

Cineverse Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of Cineverse stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Cineverse has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

