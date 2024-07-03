Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Up 14.5% in June

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 17,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 1,010,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,602. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 2.29. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,019,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,520,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,345,823.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 19.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

