Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,792,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727,699. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

