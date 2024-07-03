Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 801.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657,014. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

