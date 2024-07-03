Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

CZWI opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

