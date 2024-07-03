CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

CLSK traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,982,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,882,852. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

