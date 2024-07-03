Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in June

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 31,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

