Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Down 10.7%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 396,683,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 118,807,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Up 25.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

About Clontarf Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.