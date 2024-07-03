Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $994,062.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $949,705.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,570. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -160.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

