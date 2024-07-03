Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.
  • On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.
  • On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $994,062.80.
  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $949,705.60.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22.
  • On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,650,411.85.
  • On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,570. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -160.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

