Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $8,464,901.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,444,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.55. 1,629,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.