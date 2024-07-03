CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $215.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.90.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $197.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 1 year low of $180.11 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

