CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 27,220,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 972,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,647. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

