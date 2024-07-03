Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,329,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 263,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 9,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $615.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

