Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,994.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 500.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after buying an additional 876,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 752,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,184,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $27,942,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

