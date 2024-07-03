Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.11

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.17. Cohu shares last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 251,541 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Cohu Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

