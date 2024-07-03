Comparing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.14 Arcellx $110.32 million 25.82 -$70.69 million ($1.03) -51.70

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Arcellx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.88% -20.82% Arcellx -38.39% -13.11% -7.11%

Volatility & Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arcellx 0 0 13 1 3.07

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 428.63%. Arcellx has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.48%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arcellx.

Summary

Arcellx beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company's preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

