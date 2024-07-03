Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.44.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE CMG traded up C$0.35 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,569. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$6.38 and a 52-week high of C$13.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 183,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.