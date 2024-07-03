Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 886,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 697,248 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 631,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 581,850 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,898,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,959,000.

CMTL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,430. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

