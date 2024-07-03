Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conduit Pharmaceuticals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.