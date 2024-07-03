Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

