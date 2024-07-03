Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $705.54 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $705.54 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,874.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.00612755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00123839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00037533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.00277345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00071500 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,016,987,112 coins and its circulating supply is 4,141,973,086 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,016,651,405.49 with 4,141,651,390.7 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16780842 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $40,863,082.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

