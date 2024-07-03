Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $685.32 million and $38.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,187.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.00619248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00123259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00275037 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00071282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,017,162,608 coins and its circulating supply is 4,229,648,573 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,017,001,563.69 with 4,229,501,548.38 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17023005 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $28,806,546.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

