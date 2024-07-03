Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $259.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.86. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

