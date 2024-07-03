Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.06. 9,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 95,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTNM
Contineum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Contineum Therapeutics
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.