Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,751. The company has a market cap of $209.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.77. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPS

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 126.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.