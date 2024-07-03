Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $31.56 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,652 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

