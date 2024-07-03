Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.74. Approximately 132,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,367,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $220,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,700 shares of company stock worth $2,562,652. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 431,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

