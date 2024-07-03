CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 3.2%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.13. 257,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 933,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in CoreCivic by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

