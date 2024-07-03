Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Up 9.7%

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.95 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). 1,150,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 306,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.
