Cosmos Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $6.38 or 0.00010579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $131.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00044480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.