Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.73. 1,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 107,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Creative Medical Technology Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.
Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.42. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.
