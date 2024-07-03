Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.73. 1,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 107,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.42. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

