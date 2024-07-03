Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
