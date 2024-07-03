Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,359 shares of company stock worth $10,930,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,244,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

