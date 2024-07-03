Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $9.89 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00044716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

