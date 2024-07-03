CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 30,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 251.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 132.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 757,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 71.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.4% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

