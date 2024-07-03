Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

