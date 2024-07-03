Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Down 9.0% in June

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.49. 323,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,115. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.