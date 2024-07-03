Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 140,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

