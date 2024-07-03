CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.58%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

