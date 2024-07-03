Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,550,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 22,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cybin by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cybin by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cybin by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cybin Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 469,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,188. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

