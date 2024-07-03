DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

