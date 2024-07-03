Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $403.15

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $403.15 and last traded at $403.15, with a volume of 9799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.48.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DJCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
