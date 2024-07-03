Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.