Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.26.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
