Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Daxor Stock Performance
NASDAQ DXR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Daxor has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
About Daxor
