Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Daxor Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Daxor has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Get Daxor alerts:

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.