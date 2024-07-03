Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $1,023.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,023.44.
A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DECK stock opened at $941.52 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $953.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $865.73.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
