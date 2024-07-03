Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 807,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $935.69. The stock had a trading volume of 165,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $953.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.73. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

