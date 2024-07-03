DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.87 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00022412 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010609 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

